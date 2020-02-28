Enjoy the weekend because rain moves in next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clearing Wind: W 5-10 Low: 36
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: E 5 High: 59
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 46
THE WEEKEND: Skies clear overnight leading the way for sunshine through the day tomorrow along with warmer temperatures. A few clouds will move in Saturday night as winds shift to the south allowing Gulf moisture to begin streaming into the area. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a few showers likely by evening or late night. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s with a gusty south wind at 10 to 15 mph. Rain will continue overnight with lows falling into the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows only falling to near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will likely begin with rain and then become dry and gradually clear by the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be near 60 with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 60 and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.