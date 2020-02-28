Enjoy the weekend because rain moves in next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows only falling to near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will likely begin with rain and then become dry and gradually clear by the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be near 60 with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 60 and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.