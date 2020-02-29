Former Tigers RB Patrick Taylor, Jr. shines at NFL combine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NFL combine continues workouts as two Memphis Tigers try to impress teams.
Antonio Gibson shining in the 40 yard dash with an official time of 4.39 seconds. That ties for the fourth highest.
Patrick Taylor running it, crossing the line with an unofficial time of 4.57 seconds. That places him in the top half of the position group.
Ole Miss Running Back Scottie Phillips right above Taylor at 4.56.
Everybody trying to put their best times forward so they can hear their name called at the NFL Draft. That’s coming up April 23 in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.