Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a 133-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The 47-point loss was the Thunder’s worst of the season. Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City. Both teams were without their second-leading scorers. Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton was a late scratch with a sore neck. An ankle injury kept Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari out.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Kentucky is set to host No. 15 Auburn to highlight the Southeastern Conference's weekend slate of games. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and can secure at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a victory. The Tigers won the first match-up 75-66 on Feb. 1, their second straight victory over Kentucky and fourth in the last seven meetings. Since that loss the Wildcats have won five times by a total of 31 points. Kentucky's streak is its longest this season and has been led by guard Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 21.5 points during the run.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-108. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 17 for the Thunder, who have won five straight and 14 of 17. Six Thunder players scored in double figures. Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles added a season-high 19 for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' No. 2 scorer, sat out with lower abdominal muscle tightness. Buddy Hield, who played at the University of Oklahoma, finished with 15 points.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 21 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season and five Mississippi State players scored in double figures as the No. 10 Bulldogs beat Arkansas 92-83. Jordan Danberry had 19 points as the Bulldogs’ lone senior on Senior Night. Freshman Aliyah Matharu scored 18, Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 13 points off the bench, and Chloe Bibby finished with 11. Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points and Amber Ramirez had 18 for Arkansas.