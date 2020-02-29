Man arrested for December murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested for a December murder at Waterview Apartments near Germantown.
The Memphis Police Department is charging, Jonathon Johnson, 26, with first degree murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary. Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Antonio Tucker at a home on Arbor Valley Lane in the early morning hours of December 12th.
Police responded to the home around 4:30 a.m. after a woman called 9-1-1 saying she came home to find her boyfriend with a gunshot wound.
According to court documents, Johnson, told investigators he and another man burglarized Tucker’s home on the night of the shooting.
Friday, Johnson was arrested on a burglary warrant and later charged with murder.
