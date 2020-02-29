Neighbors concerned that home set on fire months ago is dangerous for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors are worried that a home set on fire months ago is turning into a dangerous playground for neighborhood kids.
WMC Action News 5 covered the home, located on Sinclair street, as part of a string of arson cases last year.
Police say this past summer they were dealing with an arsonist. Fifteen vacant homes in the Frayser area were intentionally set on fire.
Police arrested 27-year-old Dvon Robertson, but the aftermath of his alleged crime is causing a new problem.
Nothing has been done with the home Robertson is suspected of burning down.
Broken glass and debris still surround the unsafe structure that neighbor Dennis Scott says could lead to someone getting hurt..
“I just want them to do right because it's a dangerous eye-sore. Kids play in it from 15 to 9 years old. They play in this house,” said Scott.
Scott and others have made numerous complaints to the city’s 311 system.
The home was scheduled for demolition, but he wanted to know what the hold-up was.
We checked.
A spokesperson with the city sent us this statement:
“This location is pending a Shelby County tax sale in August and no further action can be taken until the tax sale process is completed. If the property transfers to SC (Shelby County) Land Bank we would then work with the county to have the structure removed.”
“Just simply board it up and keep everyone safe,” said Scott.
He says if the home is boarded up than children can’t have access to the home.
We sent pictures to the city to show them that the home was not boarded up.
We were told the house is on schedule to have a city contractor to board it up next week.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.