Southaven man arrested for insurance fraud after reporting his vandalized vehicles to police

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven man is behind bars after previously reporting his vandalized vehicles to police.
Officers were called to Marcia Louise Drive on Feb. 4.
Trumaine Foster told police that two vehicles in his driveway had been vandalized overnight.
Officers observed the two vehicles which had been spray painted with racial slurs.
After a thorough investigation, detectives took Foster into custody.
He has been charged with insurance fraud and tampering with evidence.
