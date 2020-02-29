Staying mainly dry this weekend, tracking rain next week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows near 60 degrees. Tuesday will also be cloudy with rain and a few storms along with afternoon highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows near 50 degrees. Wednesday we will see rain in the morning give way to clearing skies by the afternoon, highs will only warm near 60 degrees with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.