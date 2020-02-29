Staying mainly dry this weekend, tracking rain next week

Enjoy the weekend weather, our weather pattern becomes more active as we roll into the start of the week ahead.
High pressure is overhead today, that will give us plenty of sunshine with light winds across the area. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will fall into the upper 40s with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Light. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 47.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late in the day into the nighttime hours. Highs will reach into the lower 60s with south winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Rain will continue overnight Sunday into Monday. Lows Sunday night will stay in the upper 50s with cloudy skies and a breezy wind.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows near 60 degrees. Tuesday will also be cloudy with rain and a few storms along with afternoon highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows near 50 degrees. Wednesday we will see rain in the morning give way to clearing skies by the afternoon, highs will only warm near 60 degrees with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
