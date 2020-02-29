UTHSC launches website aimed at educating the public about coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center launched a website to provide the public with information and resources about coronavirus.
The site is designed to be a one-stop resource for the public that includes information about coronavirus, frequently asked questions and links to global, national, and local organizations monitoring the virus.
There is also an interactive option that allows users to ask the experts at UTHSC questions about the virus and receive answers.
The site will provide links to information from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Department of Health, and the Shelby County Health Department.
