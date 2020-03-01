A few showers this evening then more rain & a few storms tonight

THIS WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain likely again Tuesday, along with highs in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few lingering showers possible Wednesday morning along with highs in the upper 50s with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday mostly cloudy with gradual clearing through the day along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40.