A few showers this evening then more rain & a few storms tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Increasing clouds along with a few showers possible this evening. Showers and storms will become more numerous tonight and a few storms could produce gusty wind and or small hail. The pattern will remain unsettled with more chances for rain and storms Monday. Rain chances will continue through midweek.
TONIGHT: Rain likely & breezy: 60%. Winds: South around 15 to 20 mph. Low: 56.
TOMORROW: Cloudy. Scattered showers 60%. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph. High: 65.
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Scattered showers 60%. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 56.
THIS WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain likely again Tuesday, along with highs in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few lingering showers possible Wednesday morning along with highs in the upper 50s with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday mostly cloudy with gradual clearing through the day along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows near 40.
