Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas details state's preparations for coronavirus threat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor says he's told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus, though the state does not have any confirmed cases. Hutchinson on Friday briefed reporters on the state's preparations for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The governor said the agencies developing plans in case of an outbreak include the state Department of Human Services, which oversees the state's Medicaid and child protective programs. He said the state Department of Education is also developing guidance for schools around the state.
KLOBUCHAR-ARKANSAS
Former Arkansas congressman backs Klobuchar for president
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Congressman Vic Snyder is endorsing Amy Klobuchar's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Snyder said he was backing Klobuchar in a statement released Thursday by the Minnesota senator's campaign. Snyder represented central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District from 1997 to 2011. He praised Klobuchar as having the right mix of toughness, honesty, intelligence and empathy. Early voting is underway for Arkansas' primary, which will be held on Tuesday. The solidly Republican state has drawn heavy interest from Democratic presidential candidates. Klobuchar headlined a rally in the state last weekend.
EYE LAW DISPUTE-ARKANSAS
Group files new lawsuit over Arkansas 'eye law' referendum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of an Arkansas law to expand the procedures optometrists may perform have filed a new legal challenge to a referendum on the proposal. The group, Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to disqualify the referendum on the eye surgery law from the November ballot. The “eye law” approved by the Legislature last year would allow optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could. The lawsuit accuses canvassers of giving out misleading information. The group behind the referendum says it followed the law throughout the process.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-ARKANSAS
2 violations upheld for Hot Springs medical pot dispensary
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State regulators have dismissed one violation and sustained two others against a medical marijuana dispensary in Hot Springs. The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted Wednesday to sustain two violations against Green Springs Medical dispensary. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Hot Springs dispensary is the state's most successful since opening May 1, selling more than 1,400 pounds of medical marijuana as of Feb. 14. The board also decided Wednesday to reduce the facility's fine from $7,025 to $1,000, noting that the dispensary's owner has been cooperative with investigators and put in an effort to comply with regulations.
ELECTION 2020-SUPER TUESDAY
Democrats eye Super Tuesday even as South Carolina looms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden's strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place. But it's also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests. About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
Nonprofit head sentenced to 30 months in corruption probe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The former head of a defunct Arkansas nonprofit has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for diverting more than $120,000 from the group to an unnamed state senator in a widening corruption probe. A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Jerry Walsh, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiring to divert more than $380,000 from South Arkansas Youth Services without the authority of the group's board. Prosecutors say the scheme involved diverting the money to a state senator and the lobbying firm of Rusty Cranford, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to bribing three former lawmakers.