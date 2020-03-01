Man takes home $1.8 million playing James Bond-themed slots in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man’s enjoyment of slots and James Bond helped him become Arizona’s latest millionaire.
Somebody named “Ed" was at Gila River Hotels and Casinos - Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Thursday and won the $1,776,989.25 jackpot on the Casino Royale slot machine.
He matched five of the James Bond images in a row, according to officials, on a $5.40 maximum bet. The casino said it’s the first time there’s been a million-dollar winner at Gila River Hotels and Casinos in 2020.
Ed shared a statement after winning, saying, "I never understood what 'You Do You' means, now I do!"
The casino didn’t release his full name or a picture of him.
