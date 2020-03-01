Tracking rain as we welcome in the new month

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs will reach into the upper 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain and a few storms on Tuesday, highs will warm into the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain expected Wednesday morning with cloudy skies gradually clearing by the afternoon, highs in the upper 50s with lows in the lower 40s. Drying out for Thursday with partly cloudy skies along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Mostly sunny for Friday with high sin the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.