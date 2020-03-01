Tracking rain as we welcome in the new month

Dry conditions to start the day Sunday will give way to rain and a few thunderstorms tonight. The rain and a few storms look to impact the region Monday, Tuesday and even lingering into Wednesday morning.
High pressure that gave us the fantastic weather yesterday is moving east of the region. That will shift our winds out of the south around 10 to 15 mph today. South winds will move moisture from the Gulf into the region, helping increase clouds across the region today. Expect cloudy skies this afternoon with highs soaring into the middle 60s. Tonight we will see rain build, south winds persist, and lows remain in the upper 50s. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph. High: 65.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Rain: 60%. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 56.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs will reach into the upper 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain and a few storms on Tuesday, highs will warm into the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain expected Wednesday morning with cloudy skies gradually clearing by the afternoon, highs in the upper 50s with lows in the lower 40s. Drying out for Thursday with partly cloudy skies along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Mostly sunny for Friday with high sin the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking mostly sunny with high sin the upper 50s to lower 60s.
