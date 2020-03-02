AR-Dem-Pres-Sum

By The Associated Press | March 2, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 12:48 PM

The following are TEST returns.

1,040 of 2,570 precincts - 40 percent

Joe Biden 31,277 - 34 percent

Michael Bloomberg 11,915 - 13 percent

Pete Buttigieg 3,753 - 4 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 255 - 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 356 - 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 26,986 - 29 percent

Tom Steyer 391 - 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 12,205 - 13 percent

Michael Bennet 381 - 0 percent

Cory Booker 239 - 0 percent

Mosie Boyd 544 - 1 percent

Steve Bullock 484 - 1 percent

Julian Castro 718 - 1 percent

John Delaney 469 - 1 percent

Kamala Harris 1,165 - 1 percent

Joe Sestak 477 - 1 percent

Marianne Williamson 503 - 1 percent

Andrew Yang 796 - 1 percent

AP Elections 03-02-2020 13:46