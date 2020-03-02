Coronavirus outbreak: What you need to know

(WLBT) - As the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) continues to spread fear across the planet, health officials are working to contain the outbreak and people are looking to keep the virus from infecting themselves.
While the outbreak is most widespread across China, with thousands of deaths already reported, it’s spread to countries across the globe and the United States is included. This map below shows the reported cases.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization have been following the virus closely. They both have resource banks that help you track the outbreak and best protect yourself against it.
According to CDC, symptoms of the virus may appear between two and 14 days of exposure.
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Cases can vary, with some only leading to mild symptoms and other leading to severe illness and death.
The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person. This can be between people who are in close contact with each other, or through an infected person coughing or sneezing. It’s also possible, according to the CDC, that a person could be infected by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.
Some things you can do to prevent getting the virus:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Household disinfectants are thought to be effective against the novel coronavirus, but it has not been scientifically proven.
CDC does not recommend wearing a face mask unless you already show symptoms of the illness. Face masks are crucial for health workers and other care providers, and supplied could become depleted.
If you need a mask, WHO has some tips on how to correctly use one.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urged in a tweet Saturday for consumers to stop buying face masks.
“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” Adams tweeted. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
CDC recommends against all nonessential travel to:
- China
- Iran
- Italy
- South Korea
These areas have all be deemed as places affected with widespread or sustained community transmission.
Japan is also under alert. CDC does not recommend travelling there if you are experiencing any symptoms. They recommend older adults and anyone with a chronic medical condition to postpone nonessential travel. Hong Kong is also under a watch, but CDC recommends using normal precautions if travelling there.
Stocks began rapidly dropping due to increased fears over the virus. Investors are concerned the virus will negatively impact consumer demand and disrupt manufacturing supply chains in major industries.
Experts say, historically, markets have rebounded from previous outbreaks and that this is just a short-lived blip in the market.
People close to retirement who have been more aggressive than they otherwise would be should be the most vigilant.
For the rest of us, experts said don’t panic and continue to add to your 401K and investing in the stock market.
There is no sign of the coronavirus in Mississippi but health officials aren’t taking any chances.
“Some of the actions we are taking right now is enhanced monitoring of cases.” said Dr. Paul Byers, State Epidemiologist, Mississippi State Department of Health.
The State Department of Health is working with every hospital in the state, keeping an eye out for any signs of the virus.
Pharmacists at the Polk’s drug in Byram say they’ve started seeing shortages at their supply warehouse in Memphis about two weeks ago because of concerns about the virus.
The supplies are out at almost all of the Polk’s pharmacies.
It’s not known when they will be back on the shelves.
