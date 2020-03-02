Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Louisville moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals rebounded from last week's loss at No. 6 Florida State and took a half-game lead over the Seminoles, who swept the season series and hold the tiebreaker with two games to play. Louisville has one game remaining, at third-place Virginia on Saturday. Jalen Cone scored 15 points off the bench and Nahiem Alleyne had 12 for Virginia Tech, which lost its fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Ja Morant had 27 points and matched his season high with 14 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 105-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies stopped the run of pursuers for the final playoff spot in the West. Memphis entered the night two game up over the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points, while Anthony Davis finished with 15 points and nine rebounds,
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky outscored No. 15 Auburn 20-3 during a first-half stretch to go ahead and held on to win 73-66 and clinch the Southastern Conference regular season championship. The Wildcats had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the big run over 5:47 and build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky made 14 free throws down the stretch _ including seven by Quickley. J'Von McCormick had 13 points for Auburn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored 22 points, including the first 3-pointer of his career, as Tennessee held off a furious Florida comeback attempt to register its best win of the season with a 63-58 victory over the rival Gators. Tennessee (16-13, 8-8 SEC) led by 19 points with nine minutes remaining, but saw the Gators claw back behind Tre Mann and Kerry Blackshear Jr. Florida (18-11, 10-6) got as close as one point in the final three minutes, but Fulkerson made some clutch plays and the Vols hit enough free throws down the stretch to register their best win of the season. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 12 points for the Vols, Vescovi scored 11 and Jordan Bowden had 10.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 18 points to lead No. 5 Louisville to a 70-53 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday. On senior day, the Cardinals (27-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) got big contributions from their seniors, who set a school record with their 124th victory over their four-year career. Jones made 8-of-17 shots, and Kylee Shook added 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mariella Fasoula scored nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and Vanderbilt used a 15-3 run over the last 5½ minutes to close the regular season with a 70-64 upset of No. 15 Kentucky. Fasoula had a pair of baskets in a 10-0 run that put the Commodores on top 63-61 with 2:52 to play. Her layup at 1:55 gave Vanderbilt the lead for good at 65-63 and she had a free throw and LeaLea Carter a basket and two free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win. Rhyne Howard scored 26 points for Kentucky.