Interactive Coronavirus COVID-19 Map

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

RELATED CONTENT

Dow surges 5% on hopes for central bank help on the economy

  Dow surges 5% on hopes for central bank help on the economy

Published 7m at 4:07 PM
Health officials in Washington state report 6 virus deaths

  Health officials in Washington state report 6 virus deaths

The coronavirus claimed the lives of two men in Washington state. Eighty-nine cases have now been reported in 10 states.
2h