Isolated strong storms possible tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this afternoon, but most areas will be breezy and mild with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph. Isolated strong or severe storms are possible this evening into tonight. A few storms could produce hail and gusty winds.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy. 60% showers or storms. Low: 56. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the mid 50s with more clouds Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: More clouds with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain is likely in north Mississippi by afternoon and across the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Rain will end by midday Thursday with highs in the 50s.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach 60 Sunday. We will will stay in that dry pattern through the weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.