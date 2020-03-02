Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-ELECTION 2020-COLLEGE CRACKDOWN
Some states make it harder for college students to vote
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Democrats' efforts to engage young voters this year is being made more difficult in some states that have made it harder for college students to register and vote. Seven states have laws that don't allow a college student ID as a valid form of voter identification. That includes Tennessee and Texas, where a handgun license is allowed. Other states have passed residency requirements on college students or eliminated early voting sites on campuses. Groups that are trying to engage young voters say such laws only make the process confusing and frustrating, and that is likely to depress college turnout.
AP-US-SPIELBERG-DAUGHTER-ARREST
Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic charge in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg has been arrested in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend. Twenty-three-year-old Mikaela Spielberg was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. WZTV-TV reports after the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville jail later Saturday. She faces a March 9 court hearing.
ELECTION 2020-TENNESSEE PRIMARY
Candidates touch on Tennessee amid Super Tuesday focus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jane Sanders' visit to Tennessee is just one of several last minute pushes presidential campaigns are making in the Volunteer State as campaigns pivot from the early primary states to Super Tuesday. Nearly a quarter of the Democratic primary delegates will be determined based on the March 3 results. California and Texas are key wins, with the most delegates up for grabs. But Tennessee's 73 delegates could prove vital for candidates looking to shore up momentum after the primary. Just seven other states will have more delegates than Tennessee on Super Tuesday.
PODIATRIST DRUG CHARGES
Tennessee podiatrist guilty of illegally distributing drugs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee podiatrist has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing controlled substances. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Timothy Abbott appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. In court, Abbott admitted that on 44 occasions between April 2013 and February 2019 he distributed hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose. The Nashville podiatrist pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances before Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. Sentencing is scheduled for August 21.
ELECTION 2020-SUPER TUESDAY
Democrats eye Super Tuesday even as South Carolina looms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden's strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place. But it's also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests. About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.
DANCE TEACHER-STATUTORY RAPE-HIV
Dance teacher sentenced to 9 months for exposing teen to HIV
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee dance teacher who appeared on a reality TV show was sentenced to nine months in prison for raping a teenage student and exposing him to HIV. John Conner III was also sentenced to four years probation Friday. Connor pleaded guilty in November to criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape and solicitation of a minor. Investigators say Connor met a 16-year-old boy online in 2015 and the pair had unprotected sex several times. Connor didn't tell the teen he was diagnosed with HIV. The youth later tested positive for HIV. Conner has appeared on the Lifetime show “Bring It."