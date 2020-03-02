Livingston teens celebrated for rescuing elderly driver from sinking car

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Teenagers, Tristian Hilbun, 17, and Sadie Forbes, 16, are praised for rescuing an elderly driver from her sinking car.
The teens say they witnessed the driver turn from Highway 16 into a residential pond. The car floated around the water’s surface before beginning to sink.
Forbes says she called first responders to the scene as water poured into an open window Hilbun pulled the elderly woman out of.
Hilbun credits his quick thinking and daring actions to his parents.
“How I was raised was to help somebody before yourself. So, once I saw her go into the pond, I had to jump in to go get her out,” said Hilbun.
“Honestly, every time I think about it I kind of tear up,” said Hilbun’s mother, Amber. “I’m grateful that he turned out as good a kid as he is.”
Hilbun’s mother says the teens had mud under their fingernails and were “chilled to the bone” when she went to the scene to pick them up after the rescue. Both teens expressed their gratefulness that they were in the right place at the right time.
The driver was treated by first responders at the scene, the teens said.
A Facebook post made by Hilbun’s mother has since caught the attention of community members and the teens’ peers at Live Oak High School who are celebrating the heroics.
“I’m grateful for the positive outlook and reaction everyone had,” said Forbes. “I think it really reflects the nature of our community.”
