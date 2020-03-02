2.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Booneville, Mississippi

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred east of Booneville, Mississippi Saturday night.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 11:00 p.m. at a depth of 14.8 kilometers.
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake also hit near Booneville in November of last year and a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook Madison in August.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 or less is usually not felt, but can be detected by seismograph.
Booneville is located in Prentiss County, between Corinth and Tupelo.
