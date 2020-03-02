Maker’s Mark kicks off National Women’s History Month with tribute to co-founder Margie Samuels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maker’s Mark hosted an event on Sunday kicking off the start of National Women’s History Month with a tribute to the company’s co-founder, Margie Samuels.
Samuels is credited for creating many of the signature designs for Maker’s Mark, including its name, bottle design, and the iconic red wax dip. She is often called one of the most influential women in bourbon history.
The event at Trouble Bar Sunday set to honor Samuels legacy and to support other local women in the area. Food, live bottle dipping and cocktails were served.
Proceeds for the opening event went to the Akilah Institute, a non-profit college in Rwanda that offers women in East Africa opportunities for higher education.
Maker’s Mark will be hosting several events for National Women’s History Month, titled “Burn the Recipe Break the Mold”. The next event in Louisville will be on March 18 at Maddox & Rose Marketplace on East Main Street.
