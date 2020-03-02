Man dead after police say he tried to steal car, shooter facing murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have been released on a murder investigation at a busy intersection of Memphis. Official reports reveal the killing stemmed from a car theft.
The man charged in the case said he was inside the Marathon Gas Station on Knight Arnold Road in Hickory Hill Sunday evening when someone jumped into his car.
According to a police affidavit, Quincy Hunter, 25, ran out of the gas station and fired shots into his car while the victim drove off.
Police said Hunter then jumped into another car with another man and took off. Shortly after, the victim crashed at Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold where he died.
MPD said he had several gunshot wounds.
According to court documents, Hunter turned himself in and told detectives he fired the shots because he panicked. He now faces second-degree murder charges.
