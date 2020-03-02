One Beale construction to close street in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the $150 million development One Beale Project is underway after officials broke ground back in August of 2019.
Road closures are expected to come next week on March 9 for the installation of sewer infrastructure.
Beale Street between Riverside Drive and Front Street will be completely blocked to traffic from March 9 starting at 9 a.m. until Friday, March 20 at 4 p.m.
The closures will be active from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes for the time being. The detour route will use Riverside Drive, Union Avenue and Front Street.
