The politics of the coronavirus: COVID-19 could impact the presidential race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the coronavirus outbreak grows, it could impact the race for president.
When it comes to politics, it’s always a safe bet to expect the unexpected. The coronavirus, which most Americans hadn’t heard of before a few weeks ago, has claimed six lives in the U.S.
It has unexpectedly become a top issue.
"I think the main thing is the uncertainty about how this thing is going to play out," said Michael Nelson, WMC's political analyst.
Nelson said the coronavirus presents a challenge for the president and his administration.
"If he isn't seen as rising up to the occasion then that could really hurt him in November," said Nelson.
President Trump has put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the response.
"We're leaning into this effort. It's all hands on deck," Pence said. "Our effort here is to do everything possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the United States."
Nelson said the coronavirus may also be an opportunity for those hoping to become president to show how they’d perform.
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg bought three minutes of network TV time Sunday night, talking about how he'd handle things.
"Mike Bloomberg is basically trying to grab on to that issue by saying 'I was a mayor and I can handle crises like this,'" said Nelson.
Bloomberg, former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have all criticized the White House for poor planning and cuts to public health programs.
Nelson said while the coronavirus outbreak carries a political risk for the president, it could also help him.
“Ultimately, the effect may be greatest on Donald Trump,” Nelson said. “If he is seen as having risen to the occasion that will be seen as a plus for him.”
