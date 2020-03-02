Several polling places relocate in Shelby County for Super Tuesday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Several polling places have relocated in Shelby County. Early Monday morning, the Shelby County Election Commission released a statement announcing the new location for several polling places.
County leaders said in some cases, administration at the churches or schools decided that they no longer wanted the facility to be used as a polling place. For other cases, there is construction in the building or they have an event booked on Election Day.
“All voters in these precincts were mailed notices last month, but we wanted to broadcast the change widely just before Election Day to remind voters of the change,” said Linda Phillips, administrator for elections, Shelby County Election Commission.
Here are the locations no longer available in Shelby County.
Super Tuesday is March 3 in Tennesse. For more information on Election Day in Shelby County, click here.
