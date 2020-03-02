Several polling places relocate in Shelby County for Super Tuesday

States prepare for Super Tuesday
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 2, 2020 at 6:14 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 6:56 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Several polling places have relocated in Shelby County. Early Monday morning, the Shelby County Election Commission released a statement announcing the new location for several polling places.

County leaders said in some cases, administration at the churches or schools decided that they no longer wanted the facility to be used as a polling place. For other cases, there is construction in the building or they have an event booked on Election Day.

“All voters in these precincts were mailed notices last month, but we wanted to broadcast the change widely just before Election Day to remind voters of the change,” said Linda Phillips, administrator for elections, Shelby County Election Commission.

Here are the locations no longer available in Shelby County.

PRECINCT NO LONGER AVAILABLE ADDRESS
01200 MPHS Florida Scholars Florida-Kansas Elem. 90 W. Olive Ave. Memphis 38016
07701 Unity Christian Church 3345 McCorkle Rd. Memphis 38116
07803 Winchester Elem. School 3587 Boeingshire St. Memphis 38116
08702 Messiah Lutheran 3743 Austin Peay Hwy Memphis 38128
ARL 02 Arlington Town Hall-Middle School 5854 Airline Rd. Arlington 38002
BAR13 Rivercrest Middle School 4825 Rivercrest Ln. Bartlett 38135
GER03 Germantown Performing Arts Ctr. 1801 Exeter Rd. Germantown 38138
MIL02 Millington Civic Center 8077 Wilkinsville Rd. Millington 38053
PRECINCT REPLACEMENT POLL SITES ADDRESS
01200 Mt. Zion AME 42 S. Parkway W. Memphis 38109
07701 Riverside Baptist Church 3560 S. Third St. Memphis 38109
07803 Solomon Temple MB Church 1460 Winchester Rd. Memphis 38116
08702 St. Steven Baptist Church 4245 Singleton Pkwy. Memphis 38128
ARL 02 Arlington Safe Room 11842 Otto Ln. Arlington 38002
BAR13 Bartlett Hills Baptist Church 4641 Ellendale Rd. Bartlett 38125
GER03 The Great Hall 1900 Germantown Rd. Germantown 38138
MIL02 Performing Arts Center Millington H.S. 8050 West St. Millington 38053

Super Tuesday is March 3 in Tennesse. For more information on Election Day in Shelby County, click here.

Bloomberg makes Memphis campaign stop ahead of Super Tuesday presidential primary in Ark., Tenn.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.