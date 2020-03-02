Severe weather threat possible this evening & mostly dry for Super Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will be nice today and most of the day will be dry but there is a slight risk for severe weather this evening and tonight.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats will be hail, heavy rain, and gusty wind. It will be similar to some of the hail-producing storms that we had last night. Not everyone will see stormy weather tonight as the storms will be more isolated.
Isolated storms around 11 PM .
A few more storms developing overnight before moving east.
Super Tuesday will be mainly dry, mild and mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers.
