Showers and storms likely through this evening

REST OF THE WEEK: Although rain chances will be much lower Tuesday and Wednesday, there will still be a chance for a few isolated showers and storms. The best chance for rain those days will be in north Mississippi. Temperatures will still be in the mid-60s tomorrow but will be in the upper 50s Wednesday. However, temperatures will be near or above average all week. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Thursday and upper 50s Friday and Saturday. We will finally have a dry day with sunshine on Thursday and will stay in that dry pattern through the weekend.