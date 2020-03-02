Suspect in Waterview Apartments killing makes 1st court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man arrested for a 2019 murder more than two months after the crime made his first court appearance Monday.
Jonathan Johnson was arrested Friday. He is facing several charges, including first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary.
Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Antonio Tucker Dec. 12. Police said they responded to the Waterview Apartments near Germantown around 4:30 that morning after a woman called 911 saying she found her boyfriend with gunshot wounds.
Tucker’s family was at Johnson’s court appearance Monday. They say they didn’t lose hope over the last two months that someone would be arrested for his murder.
“You can't lose hope,” Tucker’s girlfriend Diva Suttle said. “You have to have faith. We all had faith with God first. We knew God was going to come through and he did.”
The group wore “Justice for Tuck” shirts at the hearing.
Court documents show Johnson told police he and another man planned on robbing the apartment where Tucker was found the night of the shooting.
Johnson was ordered to remain in jail without bond.
