Two inmates found dead in same week inside Parchman identified

On Thursday at 5:00 p.m., MDOC nursing staff told the coroner that an inmate had died. Seventy-year-old Paul Joseph Capps was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m. by the on-call physician. Capps was convicted of statutory rape in Lowndes County and had been in prison since May 29, 2008, a week after he was sentenced to 20 years.