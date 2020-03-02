Victim killed during single-car crash in Shelby County identified by deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities have identified the 23-year-old killed after a fatal crash in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has determined Andrew Yarbrough, 23, from Collierville, was one of the two victims killed. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the second victim.
Officers were called to Raleigh LaGrange near Collierville-Arlington on Feb. 21. First responders said a pickup truck struck a culvert in the area.
Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. This crash is still under investigation.
