Woman serving life sentence for murder dies in Miss. hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A woman serving a life sentence for murder in a Mississippi prison died at Baptist Medical Center Monday morning.
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections says no foul play is suspected in the death of 68-year-old Patricia A. Wilhite.
Wilhite was convicted of a 1995 homicide in Pontotoc County. According to MDOC, she has been an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County since 1998.
Wilhite is one of 22 inmates that have reportedly died while serving time in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.