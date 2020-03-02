Youth Villages partners with video production company to help foster children find a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Children up for adoption through the non-profit Youth Villages organization are getting a pleasant surprise -- personalized videos to help them get adopted!
It's lights... camera... action! for 75 children up for adoption in Tennessee.
“We want them to go viral,” said Jennifer Jones, Youth Villages Chief Marketing Officer.
All these kids are looking for a family, and to help, they're being featured in their own video -- letting their personality shine!
“We ask kind of fun questions. And we ask just kid questions too. Just about being a kid,” said Jones.
Many of these kids have had a difficult past.
“Most of them have had some form of a traumatic experience in their lives,” said Jones.
The goal is to find them their forever home.
“There are so many kids that, they just need love, they just need a good home. They just need support. They just want to feel part of a family,” said Jones.
Youth Villages discovered after they first did a few videos with Via Productions, the kids featured in them were much more likely to be adopted.
“It started kind of small, with a few kids,” said Jones.
After noticing the success, Via Productions offered to feature every single child up for adoption through Youth Villages across Tennessee for free!
“As someone who makes videos, your goal is to help your audience and to help your client. But to be able to give a kid a family, it's why I do what I do,” said Kate Przylepa, Via Productions Video Producer.
“Super thankful, super thankful. And the results are amazing,” said Jones.
Youth Villages will use the videos on social media and on their website to promote their kids.
Even if you don't believe you're ready to be a foster parent or an adoptive parent, there's still something everyone can do to help.
“Best thing you can do is share the videos because there are people out there that want to help and can help,” said Jones.
And if these videos pull at your heart strings enough …
“I don't know anyone who would see a kid like this and not want to say, ‘How can I help,’” said Przylepa.
Youth Villages is always looking for both foster parents and parents willing to adopt.
