AERIAL VIDEO: Drone captures damage above Mount Juliet after deadly tornadoes

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WMC/NBC) - Early morning drone footage shows houses ripped apart in the Nashville suburb of Mount Juliet after tornadoes hit central Tennessee overnight.
The Music City was also hit hard. Nashville’s fire department responded to reports of 40 building collapses around the city, with heavy damage downtown and in East Nashville.
“Chaos,” said Blakely Galbraith, a resident of Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. “Our apartments got hit the worst in our neighborhood. Cars on top of our garage were overturned.”
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says at least 19 people have died as a result of the storms, and the number of injuries is unknown at this time.
- 14 in Putnam County
- 1 in Benton County
- 2 in Wilson County
- 2 in Davidson County
TEMA as declared a level three State of Emergency, meaning “a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued. The Tennessee Emergency Management Plan (TEMP) is activated and a state of emergency is automatically declared per TCA 58-2-107. Key or specifically needed emergency service coordinators for state departments are recalled to duty the State’s Emergency Operations Center," according to a message posted on the organization’s website.
Copyright 2020 WMC and NBC Newschannel. All rights reserved.