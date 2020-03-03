Catholic Diocese of Memphis speaks on coronavirus concerns regarding communion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus concerns could impact church services for many Mid-South faithful.
Bishop David Talley head of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis, which encompasses all 21 counties of West Tennessee, issued a letter Monday announcing changes to the way the faithful receive Holy Communion.
Bishop Talley wrote as Mid-Southerners fear illness from coronavirus, it would be prudent to only offer bread for communion skipping the shared cup.
Talley also suggests a different take on the “exchange of Christ’s peace” instead of shaking hands or embracing your neighbor parishioners would simply wish that person peace with a bow of the head and a kind word.
Talley’s recommendation to pastors, administrators and chaplains comes amid concerns from the Centers for Disease Control about the virus spreading.
“These actions are done out of an abundance of caution. My hope is that the danger will pass quickly and we will be able to return to our normal practices," said Talley.
