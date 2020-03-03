City and state leaders address damage after tornadoes hit middle Tennessee overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders across the state of Tennessee are surveying damage after tornadoes ripped through the Nashville area overnight.
National Weather Service survey teams have determined an EF-3 tornado hit Davidson and Wilson counties and an EF-0 tornado hit Morgan County.
Middle Tennessee community leaders gathered during a news conference in Nashville Tuesday morning to give an update on the severe storms.
The Nashville Mayor John Cooper started by saying, “Last night was a reminder of how fragile life is. That at any moment an event can go up and make us painfully aware of this.”
Cooper gave his condolences to the families that lost loved ones and homes during the storms. He also ensured firefighters and first responders are still searching collapsed buildings to make sure all residents are accounted for.
Multiple community organizations are accepting volunteers, donations and other aid in the aftermath of the severe weather, according to Cooper.
He is also advising people not to travel in the downtown Nashville area at this time.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said, “It’s heartbreaking. We’ve had loss of life across the state.”
At this time, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has reported 23 deaths across four counties.
- 17 fatalities in Putnam County
- 3 fatalities in Wilson County
- 2 fatalities in Davidson County
- 1 fatality in Benton County.
Ambulances are lined up are ready to go when needed, additional state troopers have been sent to Wilson and Smith counties, shelters have opened up throughout middle Tennessee and local leaders have reached out to the White House to request federal assistance, according to Lee.
Lee further stated, “We’re doing everything that we can to respond to this. With that being said, this is a very difficult situation.”
He also explained that the state has a strong coordinated response.
Lee took to the streets of Nashville Tuesday and got a first-hand look at the damage.
Nashville Fire Department Director William Swann said search and rescue teams are going door to door to do wellness checks across the Music City.
Swann explained once the damage has been assessed, additional firefighters will be deployed to the most heavily-impacted areas. He also said 48 buildings are either partly or fully collapsed in Nashville.
About 30 firefighters were injured during recovery efforts of the storms. Firefighters also responded to at least 400 calls Tuesday morning in relation to the storms, about 156 people have been transported to the hospital.
Two people have been confirmed dead in Nashville and one is severely injured.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has also given his condolences to Nashville during the desperate time. He said emergency response teams in Memphis are ready to help Nashville if needed.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.