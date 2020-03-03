Dog runs away from foster home after being rescued from meat processing pit by MAS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is searching for one of their rescues after he ran away from his foster home Saturday.
MAS rescued McGregor from a 12-foot deep meat processing pit on Feb. 19 after employees at Darling Ingredients reportedly heard him barking before starting the machinery.
McGregor was in the High Point Terrace area on Mimosa Street and was last seen heading in the direction of Walnut Grove. He is wearing a navy blue collar with the words “adopt me” written in orange.
MAS is asking anyone with information about his location to call 404-398-5454 or 901-277-7377.
