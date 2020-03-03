Dog runs away from foster home after being rescued from meat processing pit by MAS

Dog runs away from foster home after being rescued from meat processing pit by MAS
McGregor ran away from his foster home. (Source: MAS/WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 2, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 9:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is searching for one of their rescues after he ran away from his foster home Saturday.

MAS rescued McGregor from a 12-foot deep meat processing pit on Feb. 19 after employees at Darling Ingredients reportedly heard him barking before starting the machinery.

MAS officers speak on rescuing dog from meat processing pit

McGregor was in the High Point Terrace area on Mimosa Street and was last seen heading in the direction of Walnut Grove. He is wearing a navy blue collar with the words “adopt me” written in orange.

MAS is asking anyone with information about his location to call 404-398-5454 or 901-277-7377.

From Woof River Animal Rescue: Woof River pack we need your help! MCGREGOR has gotten loose from his foster home. He...

Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Saturday, February 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.