Dry and mild afternoon ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible, mainly in north Mississippi. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: More clouds with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain is likely in north Mississippi by afternoon and across the Mid-South Wednesday night ending early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50. Sun will break out by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 50s to low 60s.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY: High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the low 60s Sunday. We will will stay in that dry pattern through the weekend. Rain will arrive again by Monday of next week.
Spencer Denton
