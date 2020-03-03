Federal Railroad Administration launches new site to report blocked highway-rail crossings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Federal Railroad Administration has created a new way for motorists to reported blocked highway-rail crossings.
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation say the site comes after communities continue to deal with stopped trains blocking crossings for an extended period of time.
The FRA’s purpose for creating the site is to learn where, when, for how long and what impacts stopped trains have on highway traffic. The site will ask users specific information like date, time, location and duration of the stopped train.
The FRA says the information is only being used to track the location and impact of the blocked crossings.
If you would like to report a blocked crossing in your area, visit www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.