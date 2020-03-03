Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Gorgui Dieng had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the second half for a 127-88 win over the cold-shooting Atlanta Hawks. Nine Memphis players scored in double figures. The Grizzlies are trying to protect their No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff field. They have won two straight following five consecutive losses. Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points with 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Atlanta suffered its third loss in its last 11 home games. Trae Young led the Hawks with 19 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had his first four-goal game and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 8-3 to sweep the season series. Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had four assists. Kailer Yamamoto and Josh Archibald each had a goal and an assist, and Zack Kassian also scored as the Oilers won their second straight. Edmonton pulled within two points of Pacific Division leader Vegas with a game in hand. Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was removed midway through the third after giving up a career-worst eight goals.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tim Ritvo is out as chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, which runs Santa Anita. The company said he left to pursue new opportunities and his position won't be replaced. Ritvo's departure is one of several changes that have occurred in TSG's executive ranks. Ritvo arrived at Santa Anita in 2017 after a string of successes as general manager at TSG-owned Gulfstream Park in Florida. He also led operations at the Maryland Jockey Club. But he found a rougher path at Santa Anita, where an unusual number of horse deaths has roiled the industry.