How to help Tennesseans affected by Super Tuesday tornadoes
Tornado damage in Putnam County March 3, 2020. (Source: Senator Paul Bailey/WVLT)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 4:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As damage assessment continues following the overnight tornadoes in middle Tennessee, many are asking how they can help the victims.

Below is a list of resources for anyone who would like to help those affected by the devastating storms.

How to help:

Pet Needs:

  • Friends of Collierville Animal Services is accepting dog and cat food donations as well as leashes and collars, which will be taken to emergency shelters in the Nasvhille area. Drop off donations at the Collierville Animal Shelter, 603 E. South St.

