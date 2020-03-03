Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
National Weather Service confirms tornado near Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville. The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville. The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville. It confirmed the tornadoes were confirmed on radar. A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
ELECTION 2020-TENNESSEE PRIMARY
Super Tuesday brings Dem hopefuls, surrogates to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democratic presidential campaigns continue to make their case in Tennessee through TV ads and appearances for Super Tuesday. Joe Biden's blowout win in South Carolina and exits by Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have reshaped the race. Mike Bloomberg has made four trips to Tennessee and is peppering TV airwaves with the easiest-to-spot ad campaign. Biden and Sanders have deployed their wives to make Tennessee appearances. Actress Ashley Judd is in the state for Elizabeth Warren. Tennessee's 73 delegates could prove vital for candidates needing to show momentum. Just seven other states will have more delegates than Tennessee on Super Tuesday.
ELECTION 2020-VOTING CONCERNS
Super Tuesday marks first major security test of 2020
Tuesday’s presidential primaries across 14 states mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterms. State and local election officials say they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus. States have been racing to shore up cybersecurity defenses, replace aging and vulnerable voting equipment and train for worst-case scenarios since it became clear that Russia launched a sweeping and systematic effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. intelligence chiefs have warned foreign interference remains a threat for the 2020 election. And the recent outbreak of a new virus could present a bad actor with an opening to spread false information to keep voters away from the polls.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Health officials brief lawmakers on coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top health officials are warning lawmakers that the state will likely soon see its own cases of coronavirus. But they remain optimistic about being able to respond rapidly. Health and emergency management officials with Gov. Bill Lee's administration on Monday briefed lawmakers in a conference call about the state's preparations for COVID-19. Last month, Tennessee was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin testing for coronavirus, but testing supplies are low. Lee told reporters earlier on Monday that there was a “great urgency” in ensuring the state had the test kits available as soon as possible.
AP-TN-SCHOOL VOUCHER-LAWSUIT
Second lawsuit filed against Tennessee's school voucher law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's much-debated school voucher program is facing a second legal challenge from opponents echoing previous concerns that the program illegally diverts public tax dollars to private schools. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed the complaint Monday on the behalf of several eligible parents who live in school districts where the voucher program would apply. The 38-page lawsuit alleges the voucher law is illegal under the Tennessee Constitution’s “home rule” because Republican lawmakers didn't receive local consent when drawing legislation affecting local communities. The ACLU is also alleging the voucher law must be spiked because tax dollars will be spent on private schools that could discriminate against certain students.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US-NEBRASKA
4 Americans exposed to virus on cruise ship leave quarantine
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four of the Americans who were exposed to a new virus on a Japanese cruise ship and were being monitored at an Omaha hospital have been released from quarantine. The University of Nebraska Medical Center says two of them never tested positive for the new coronavirus and were cleared for release Monday. Two others left quarantine on Sunday after testing negative. Eleven more people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess two weeks ago all tested positive for COVID-19. They will have to test negative three times, 24 hours apart, before they can leave quarantine.