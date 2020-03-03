Man fatally shot in connection to weekend car robbery remains unidentified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim of a robbery is now a murder suspect after Memphis police say he shot and killed a man.
Quincy Hunter, 25, is charged with murder after police say he shot and killed a man who was driving off in his car.
According to a police affidavit, Hunter went into a Marathon gas station on Knight Arnold Sunday afternoon. That’s when surveillance video showed an unknown man jump into the driver’s side of the red Ford Focus and pull off.
Police say Hunter ran outside and pulled a gun then fired multiple shots into the car, before riding away in another car.
The man inside the Ford was found with several gunshot wounds at a nearby strip mall. He drove into a pole and died at the scene.
"First I seen the lights and I thought it was a bad accident and next I seen the yellow tape and I thought, uh oh, something really bad happened,” said Janet Ware, who lives nearby.
Ware says she was shocked to see the scene Sunday afternoon.
"I grew up in this area. Went to Sheffield High School and never seen anything like I seen last night,” said Ware.
According to police, Hunter turned himself in and told officers he started shooting because he just panicked.
“As a general rule, you can’t use deadly force in defense of property,” said attorney William Massey.
Massey told WMC, a person can protect themselves if they’re afraid for their life or serious injury. At this point, it’s unclear if the man who pulled off in Hunter’s car had a weapon.
Massey says a second-degree murder charge would mean the person knows their actions, in this case, the shooting, would cause death.
"People need to know when and where to fire. He could have hit anybody else,” said Ware.
Memphis Police have not yet released the name or age of the person killed.
WMC ran a TBI criminal history report on 25-year-old Quincy Hunter. We found a few minor charges dating back to 2015 for driving without a license and obstruction.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.