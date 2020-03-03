More showers and storms over the next few days

Early morning thunderstorms will gradually move east and should be out of our area by 7 am. The rest of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-60s this afternoon. It will be cloudy and dry tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 65. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 50. Winds east 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Most of the day Wednesday will be dry, but a few showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. The best chance for rain those days will be in north Mississippi. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Thursday and upper 50s Friday and Saturday. We will finally have sunshine Thursday afternoon and will stay in that dry pattern through the weekend.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. There will be sunshine both days, but clouds will build back in on Sunday night.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
