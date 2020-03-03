MPD looking for vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian hit and run

Vehicle involved in deadly pedestrian hit and run (Source: WMC/MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 2, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 7:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is in search of a vehicle connected to a fatal pedestrian hit and run on Feb. 24.

Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Malissa Glass.

The crash happened on Sycamore View Road just 50 feet north of Shelby Oaks Drive. Police say the person driving the vehicle fled the scene heading northbound towards Summer Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored 4-door sedan. No tag information is available at this time.

MPD says there should be damage to the front end and possibly the windshield of the vehicle.

