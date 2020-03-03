Neighbor calls 911, dispatcher refuses to help stroke victim

CINCINNATI (WCPO/CNN) - City leaders in Cincinnati are looking into a January incident where a 911 dispatcher refused to send help to a patient who was having a stroke.
The man's neighbor was the one who placed the call and the dispatcher said no help would be sent if the victim didn't get on the phone and request it himself.
The city manager sent a letter detailing what happened to the mayor and members of council.
In that letter, he says the communications center employee neglected her duty when she did not send help to the man.
The neighbor told the dispatcher that “this is an emergency” and “he has a stroke and has another one coming. He’s going to die.”
At one point, the neighbor said the patient may not answer questions or want help.
The call was nearly eight minutes long.
The call-taker told the neighbor that "there is nothing the fire department or police officers can do. They can’t force themselves on him."
Eventually, the caller hung up.
The city manager says no help was sent.
There was an initial investigation that determined the call-taker had a good location and information about the stroke within 45 seconds, indicating they should have sent help according to emergency medical dispatcher training.
The call-taker has been suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.
There was another 911 call the next day that officials did respond to.
That call was a request to remove the body of the man, who died after nobody came to help him.
Copyright 2020 WCPO via CNN. All rights reserved.