Several armed robberies at local wireless stores leave employees uneasy

Business Robbery Cricket Wireless 2729 Getwell Road Report #2002012131ME MEMPHIS, TN – On February 26, 2020, Memphis Police officers made the scene of a business robbery at the Cricket Wireless located at 2729 Getwell Road and were advised at approximately 5:52 p.m., two males entered the business armed with a black AR-15 style rifle and a black handgun then forced the employees to give them several Apple iPhones from the back of the store. The suspects then proceeded to rob the customers inside the store. The suspects then took all the phones and the customers property and fled the business in a dark blue Hyundai sedan. These subjects are also responsible for an attempted business robbery in Germantown on the same day. Additional information is requested in order to help identify these subjects. Suspect #1: black male, about 6'1"-6'3", 170-190 lbs., medium to dark complexion, wearing a white hoodie, orange shirt, blue jeans, and armed with a black AR-15 style rifle. Suspect #2: black male, about 6'0"-6'1", 170-190 lbs., medium to dark complexion, wearing a fur hat, black jacket, dark pants, dark shoes, orange mask covering his face, carrying a red backpack and armed with a black handgun. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.