Several armed robberies at local wireless stores leave employees uneasy

Employees at local wireless stores uneasy after armed robberies
By Chris Luther | March 2, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 7:03 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The manager of a Mid-South wireless store tells WMC Action News 5 that he and his employees are scared after several other wireless stores were held up at gunpoint over the past week.

Memphis Police posted two videos of armed gunmen, terrorizing wireless stores and taking off with money and expensive iPhones.

“They want the phones,” Gabriel Martinez, Senior Manager at Cricket Wireless on Goodman Road said. “If they can’t get the money they get the phones. It’s a win-win for them, a lose-lose for us.”

In the past week, these two robberies along with the third robbery of a Memphis wireless store, the Boost Mobile on Faronia, have put employees on edge.

“That put us on high alert,” Martinez said. “One, in particular, was specifically described as brutal.”

Martinez is talking about the armed robbery at Cricket Wireless on Getwell. Police say two men armed with AR-15 style rifles took money and iPhones from the store and its customers.

"We're very concerned," Martinez said. "If you're an employee of one of our establishments you're going to think man, it's not fun to come in every day wondering if you're next."

Martinez says his concern isn't the things or money these criminals might take.

"We have insurance that covers these kinds of things," Martinez said. "But you're not going to cover a life if it's lost or bodily injury. Who's going to cover that? I mean you can't recover from that not to mention the emotional trauma that comes with that."

Meanwhile, outside the Cricket Wireless on Getwell, the store manager tells WMC Action News 5 they've hired security that started Monday to keep their customers and employees safe. Martinez wants more done to protect local wireless stores.

"We want to be safe. We want to feel safe," Martinez said.

Memphis Police say there’s no reason to believe these recent armed robberies are connected but they are still investigating. They ask if anyone recognizes the people in those videos, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

