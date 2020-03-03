SO SWEET: Memphis firefighters surprise young patient at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Memphis firefighters became even bigger heroes in the eyes of one family Monday.
Angie Church Jones says her grandson, 2-year-old Lincoln Hopper, has been at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital since Sept. 7, 2019 awaiting a heart transplant.
She says Lincoln loves fire trucks and firefighters, so to make his stay a little easier the firefighters of MFD Station 7 stopped by Monday with goodies. Their visit put a great big smile on Lincoln’s face.
“There is good in this world! There is good in Memphis!” said Angie.
Lincoln is the son of Chelsey Cunningham and Zach Hopper. His grandma says he’s been through a lot in his two short years, undergoing five open heart surgeries since birth.
“He is such a sweet little boy,” said Angie.
You can follow Lincoln’s story. His family has a Facebook page -- Prayer & Uplifting Words for Lincoln - Heart Warrior -- where you can see pictures and share messages of encouragement.
