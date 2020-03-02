Strong to severe storms threaten the Mid-South overnight

THIS WEEK: Isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms will move from west to east overnight and exit by early morning Tuesday. A stray shower is possible tomorrow, but a mainly dry pattern should be in place. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible especially during the evening and overnight along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.