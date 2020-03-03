Tennessee St. faces Morehead St. in OVC tourney

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Morehead State's Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 45 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that number has decreased to 30 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 26.3 percent of the 186 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He's also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.