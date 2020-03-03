Widespread damage reported after deadly tornado slams Nashville overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - There are reports of widespread damage and at least two deaths in Nashville after a tornado is believed to have touched down.
According to WSMV in Nashville, a tornado warning was issued in middle Tennessee around 1:00 Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service reported a tornado northwest of Downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning. Crews can get a better idea of the damages once the sun rises, but already there are scenes of widespread damage in Downtown Nashville.
WSMV in Nashville has captured footage of some of the damages reported in the Music City.
Nashville Metro Police are reporting two deaths in East Nashville. There are also three people who died in the storm in Putnam County, about an hour east of Nashville.
After the tornado hit the state capital, it headed northeast to towns like Mount Juliet, Lebanon, and Hermitage.
The town of Mount Juliet is reporting damage and crews said they are still searching for injured people.
The John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville, sister airport to the Nashville International Airport, also reported damage. The public is being asked to stay away from that airport until further notice.
Nashville has now opened an emergency shelter for those who have lost their homes. Clean up and assessment is only beginning after this storm.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
